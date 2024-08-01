At the end of June, North High School Class of 2017 alum Abdihamid Nur qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 5,000-meter Track and Field event.

Nur, who is a 2022 Northern Arizona University (NAU) graduate, qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Team after finishing second in the men’s 5,000-meters with a time of 13:09.01 at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials June 30 at Hayward Field in Oregon. Nur was the second NAU alum to qualify for the Olympics.

Prior to his Olympic qualification, Nur was busy setting records and winning events during his college career. He is the collegiate record holder outdoors in the 10,000 (13:06.32) and won indoor NCAA titles in the 3,000-meters and 5,000-meters in 2022. He runs professionally for Nike and has won two national titles, representing the U.S. at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships.

Nur will race in the first round of the 5,000-meters on Aug. 7 with the finals set for Aug. 10. The athlete clocked a time of 13:24.14 in the first round of the 5,000-meters to finish second overall and advance to the finals. He joins Grant Fisher on the Olympic team.

“Phoenix Union is proud to cheer on one of our own!” the district said in a statement.