Brophy cross country team earns state title

The Brophy Broncos cross country program hit the ground running this academic year, taking home the 2020 AIA Division I state championship.

Headed by Brophy College Preparatory senior Xander Black, who was the Division I boys individual state champion, the team cruised to the title, which the school had last won in 2003. Xander clocked 15 minutes, 34.6 seconds in the 5K run. He was the second Bronco to accomplish that win as Charles Hampton, class of 2003, led Brophy to the championship previously.

Xander told the The Arizona Republic that he ran close to two of his teammates towards the front of the race and “we just relaxed towards the front for the first half of the race.” Then he said around the two-mile mark the coach told him to “make a move.”

