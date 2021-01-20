Name changed to reflect equality

An organization celebrating its 40th anniversary is unveiling its new name.

The Greater Phoenix Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce is now called The Greater Phoenix Equality Chamber of Commerce. As one of the largest groups in the Valley, the change of name was done to mark a commitment to equality and diversity and to better serve the business community of Phoenix and neighboring cities in the future. Chamber President Michael Marcinko said it shows how the organization has grown and while it started out as a group to only serve the LGBTQ+ community, half of its membership is made up of allies to that community. The organization’s mission is equality in business and life, Marcinko said.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego supports the Chamber’s mission, saying the organization “is a critical link in our community when it comes to making the city of Phoenix the BEST place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The Greater Phoenix Equality Chamber of Commerce started as a social business group but quickly expanded into a not-for-profit advocacy organization specifically committed to broadening economic opportunities and advancement for the LGBT community. During this COVID-19 pandemic the Chamber has held virtual meetings for its members and continues to advocate for business with governmental leaders.

To learn more, visit PhoenixEqualityChamber.org.