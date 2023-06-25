Local family-owned A/C, heating and plumbing provider Chas Roberts launched its 14th Annual Cool Play Giveaway June 16. Through the promotion, the company will give away three brand-new air conditioning units to deserving families or nonprofits in need. Nominations are being accepted online through July 20.

“The Cool Play Giveaway has become a cherished tradition for us, allowing our team to give back to our community that has supported us for so many years,” said CEO Sissie Roberts Shank. “At Chas Roberts, we understand the importance of comfort and safety, especially during the hot summer months in Arizona. This is our way of giving back and having a positive impact in the lives of those who may be experiencing financial difficulties.”

The annual initiative aims to alleviate the burden of scorching Arizona summers by providing reliable and efficient cooling solutions to those who may not have the means to acquire them on their own.

The company’s partners, Carrier, Goodman, and Lennox, will once again donate the A/C systems, Smiley Crane will provide the crane service and Chas Roberts will coordinate the program and provide the installation.

Individuals or nonprofits in need of an air conditioning unit are encouraged to apply at www.chasroberts.com/coolplay. Winners must be an Arizona resident.