Yoga fundraiser to support rescue

Metta Yoga is teaming up with Almost There Rescue for a donation based yoga flow event. Scheduled for Friday, April 8, at 6 p.m., all proceeds will go directly to the shelter to support the dogs and necessities needed.

Almost There Rescue specializes in large-breed pregnant dogs and their pups who need time and space to grow and become socialized. The dogs have significant social time with adults, children and other dogs, and the organization provides them with experiences that will help shape them into the very best pups they can be.

Participants are invited to stick around after the flow for light refreshments, a chance to hear from the rescue and (hopefully) some puppy play time.

Almost There Rescue is located at 2611 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Contact them at 480.336.9860. For more information, visit www.almostthererescue.org/events or www.newmettayoga.com/phoenixschedule.