Wrigley hosts second annual Wine Festival

Dinners, live music, master classes, visiting sommeliers and some of the wine world’s biggest names — all this and more can be found at the second annual Wrigley Mansion Wine Festival, coming to the Valley April 28 – May 1.

Held at the historic Wrigley Mansion, the four-day celebration begins Thursday, April 28, with an exclusive Krug Champagne Dinner for 10 in the kitchen at the Chef’s Table.

Friday, April 29, features a Winemaker’s Dinner in the main dining verandas, hosted by Scherrer Winery’s founder Fred Scherrer and Master Sommelier Michael Jordan. Guests will enjoy unparalleled views and menus crafted by Chef CJ Khaley and pastry Chef Jolie Skwiercz.

The main event, the Grand Wine Tasting, held April 30, is a walk-around tasting that moves from the living room to the Garden Room and outdoor Garden Terrace. Guests will have the opportunity to sample more than 100 wines, talk and taste cheese with Chef Tracey Shepos Cenami from Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, savor Petrossian caviar, and enjoy bites from the Wrigley Mansion chefs. Featured wines include selections from Scherrer Winery, Gran Moraine, Frog’s Leap, Hartford Family Winery, Kistler, Heitz, Jonata, Hilt, and many more.

A portion of proceeds from the Grand Wine Tasting will benefit Almost There Rescue: A Mom & Pups Rescue.

The festival closes out with Sunday brunch May 1 in Geordie’s Restaurant and Lounge, which will feature sparkling wines from Italy, France and Spain.

Tickets for all events are available via Tock. Wrigley Mansion is located at 2501 E. Telawa Trail. For more information, call 602-955-4079 or visit www.wrigleymansion.com/wine-festival.