Foster care and adoption info sessions available

Arizona’s Children Association (AzCA) will offer in-person and virtual foster care and adoption information sessions for Valley families during April and beyond.

AzCA welcomes traditional and non-traditional, single or two-parent families regardless of race, religion, gender, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, national origin or disability. The organization licenses homes for kinship, community, therapeutic foster care and respite care as well as provides adoption certification services. They work with all families to provide a temporary (foster) or permanent (adoption), safe, loving and supportive home where children of all ages can grow and develop.

The information sessions will be held on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. The in-person sessions will be held the first Wednesday at 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite 200, in Phoenix. Virtual sessions are held the third Wednesday of the month via Zoom.

Call Tania Granados at 480-341-1340 or e-mail tgranadosperez@arizonaschildren.org to register for a session. For additional information about AzCA, visit www.arizonaschildren.org.