Celebrate Earth Day, more at Phoenix senior centers

With 15 senior centers in the City of Phoenix, older adults have the opportunity to find a variety of activities and classes that will suit their needs and interests.

In North Central, residents can visit the Devonshire Senior Center, at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave. (602-262-7807), and the Sunnyslope Senior Center, 802 E. Vogel Ave. (602-262-7572).

The Devonshire Senior Center offers food boxes the first Tuesday of every month through the St. Mary’s T.E.F.A.P. (The Emergency Food Assistance Program). Other programs and activities are offered 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

April highlights include Art with Christy Friday April 8 and 22, and Art All Around Us, presented by the Phoenix Art Museum, April 12. Regular daily activities range from morning mindfulness and chair volleyball classes to documentary film programming and a weekly technology hour.

At Sunnyslope this month, in addition to its regular monthly programs held between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, the center will host AARP tax volunteers who are filing taxes again for those age 50 and older. The free program is available by appointment only, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an appointment, visit https://aztax-aide.org or call 602-935-9384 to leave a message.

Also at Sunnyslope this month, residents both young and old can enjoy an Earth Day celebration, Saturday, April 23, from noon to 3 p.m. Presented in partnership with Keep Phoenix Beautiful, the day’s activities will include outdoor games, information from community partners and Earth Day activities.

For more information on programming, contact the individual center or visit www.phoenix.gov/seniorcenters.