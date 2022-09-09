North Central News

 
Home / Community / Historical Society offers water discussion

Historical Society offers water discussion

September 2022

Eleven Mile State Park (photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Water Resources)

The Sunnyslope Historical Society and Museum will bring Arizona’s drought and water shortage issues into focus as it hosts Terry Goddard at a free September event.

Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m., Goddard will speak on Arizona’s water resources and the future of water in the Southwest. Attendees also will have the opportunity to explore the museum’s new exhibits.

Sunnyslope Historical Society is located at 737 E. Hatcher Rd. For additional information, call or visit www.sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org.

Like what you see? Share it!

Related Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Our Advertisers

 
 