Beware of Coronavirus scams

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning consumers to watch out for scammers who are trying to take advantage of the public’s concern regarding the Coronavirus.

According to the attorney general, there have been reports of price gouging for products including N95 respirator masks. Arizona does not have laws banning price gouging or charging high prices during emergencies or times of heightened public health concerns. If you believe you have been a victim of consumer fraud, you can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.

Brnovich warns that people are receiving phishing emails from sources claiming that they are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO). Scammers are posing as CDC and WHO officials, sending emails that look legitimate. Do not click on any links you receive that are unsolicited.

A recent report by Check Point Research discovered that more than 4,000 Coronavirus-related domains have been registered across the world since January. It is common for exploitative and illegitimate domains to pop up surrounding high-profile public events including natural disasters and tragedies. Also beware of “miracle” products or vaccines that someone claims will cure the Coronavirus.

If you believe you have been a victim of consumer fraud, you may file a consumer complaint by visiting azag.gov/complaints/consumer. Or if you need a complaint form sent to you, call the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at 602-542-5763; in Tucson at 520-628-6648 or outside of the Valley and Tucson, at 800-352-8431.