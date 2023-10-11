Phoenix Indian Center announced that the 40th Annual Silver & Turquoise Ball will take place Oct. 20, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Our Voices.”

The event will include silent and live auctions with American Indian art, jewelry, gifts and services from local businesses. The event also will feature musical highlights choreographed by Afro-Indigenous performance artist Zoey Reyes (Dineh/Chicana) and a special Indigenous-inspired dinner created by Chef Nella (Diné).

Individual tickets for the event are $275. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.phxindcenter.org.