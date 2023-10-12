Valley Metro announced that the deadline has been extended for artists to apply for its Capitol Extension (CAPEX) Light Rail Public Art Project. The new deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Up to eight established and emerging artists will be selected to create artwork that reflects the character of the surrounding community for the 1.4-mile western extension of the existing Valley Metro light rail line from downtown Phoenix to the Arizona State Capitol. The project will include three, split platform stations (six total platforms) along the route: 1) at 7th Avenue, on Washington and Jefferson streets, 2) at 13th Avenue on Washington and Jefferson streets. There are two new traction power substations that are also planned.

Experienced public artists are invited to apply for the six station platform projects ($300,000). Emerging public artists are invited to apply for the two traction power substation projects ($50,000).

To apply, visit https://artist.callforentry.org and search for “CAPEX” under the “Find Calls” link. Learn more at www.valleymetro.org/project/capitol-extension.