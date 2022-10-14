Nash celebrates 10 years of jazz

Since Wynton Marsalis played the first note at the grand opening Sept. 30, 2012, The Nash has become the epicenter for the greatest jazz moments in the Valley. For the past decade, top jazz artists have journeyed to Phoenix, from legends to rising stars, in order to perform at the downtown club named in honor of Phoenix’s own Lewis Nash, considered a top jazz drummer in the world.

The club will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a massive celebration weekend planned, with events for families, concerts of Latin, Big Band and The Lewis Nash All-Star Quintet, a retrospective photo exhibition, as well as an appreciation event for the hundreds of volunteers who have contributed to The Nash’s success.

The celebration kicks off with a private VIP event Oct. 27, followed by performance by Cocomama Latin Jazz, Oct. 28; the family-friendly and free daytime events Hot Dogs & Jazz and Education Expo, Oct. 29; evening performance by Lewis Nash All-Star Quintet, Oct. 29; and the SCC Jazz Orchestra with Jimmy Green, Oct. 30.

The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt, in downtown Phoenix. Tickets are available at www.thenash.org. Student discounted tickets are available for all concerts. Use code “student” at checkout.