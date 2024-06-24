Ballet Arizona announced in May that Daniela Cardim will serve as its new artistic director. The internationally acclaimed dancer, choreographer, director, and arts leader will assume the appointment beginning July 1. Cardim will be the first woman to hold the position and the fourth artistic director for the organization, succeeding Ib Andersen’s 24 years of leadership.

“The company has an incredible pool of talent and I cannot wait to start working with its wonderful artists and staff,” Cardim said.

Learn more about Ballet Arizona and its upcoming performances www.balletaz.org.