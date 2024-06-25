Joyride Taco House is celebrating summer with an expanded daily happy hour menu, which debuted May 5.

Now offered every day from open to 6 p.m. at the Phoenix or Gilbert location, guests can enjoy $6 margaritas, ranch waters, draft pitchers and wines, all paired with chef-crafted bar bites and more. Plus, beat the heat with Joyride’s first-ever frozen margarita, The Tropic Chill Margarita, a blend of 400 Conejos mezcal with pineapple amaro, guava, and ginger, among other rotating seasonal flavors. Also, all-new at Joyride are happy hour dishes such as The T.O.D (taco of the day), Cactus + Crinkle Fries, Tuna Tostada, Chilaquiles-style Nachitos and Shrimp Ceviche.

New, heartier offerings on the regular menu include Birria Torta (slow cooked beef, crinkle fried, melted cheese, guac, Fresno peppers, tomatillo salsa and mayo), and Mexican Chop Salad (romaine, cilantro, pico gringo, corn, tortilla crisps, Cholula, queso fresco, tomatillo ranch).

Joyride Taco House Phoenix, located at 5202 N. Central Ave., is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11a.m. to midnight and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10pm. Visit www.joyridetacohouse.com for more information.