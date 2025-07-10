The Nash jazz club is turning back the clock with a new weekly series: Jazz Casual Thursdays, inspired by the iconic 1960s television show, “Jazz Casual,” which brought legends such as John Coltrane, Dave Brubeck, Mel Tormé and Vince Guaraldi into living rooms across America.

The program kicked off in May and invites audiences to experience top-tier live jazz in a relaxed, come-as-you-are setting, every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $10, offering an affordable way to enjoy world-class music in the heart of downtown Phoenix.

An evolving artist-in-residency program brings fresh energy and variety throughout the season, with different jazz ensembles and performers featured periodically. From swinging standards to contemporary improvisation, Jazz Casual Thursdays is a passport to the best of the Valley’s jazz scene – all served up in The Nash’s iconic, intimate space.

Guests can sip on beer, wine and creative cocktails from the bar and enjoy light snacks while soaking in The Nash’s signature vibe at 110 E. Roosevelt Street.

To learn more, visit www.thenash.org or call 602-795-0464.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.