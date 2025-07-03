This summer, families across Phoenix are invited to tumble down the rabbit hole with Convergence Ballet Company as they present enchanting excerpts from “Alice in Wonderland” at libraries throughout the city. Part of the Phoenix Public Library’s Summer Storybook Series and geared toward children up to age five and their favorite grownups, these free performances bring beloved literature to life through the magic of dance – and invite young readers to join in the fun.

Each 2-hour event blends story time and ballet in a lively, interactive format. Children will join dancers for a read-along that incorporates movement, exploring how a cat might slink or a caterpillar might wiggle through dance. Participants will learn simple steps, use their imaginations and engage with the story before watching a live performance featuring the whimsical characters of “Alice in Wonderland” in full costume.

The performance series began in June and continues this month with presentations on Saturday, July 5, at Saguaro Library, 2808 N. 46th St., from 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Friday, July 11 at South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 1:30-3:30 p.m.; and Friday July 25, at Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave., 1:30-3:30 p.m. All performances begin at 2 p.m.

Space is limited; free tickets will be available 15 minutes before each program. For additional information, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org or www.convergenceballet.org.

