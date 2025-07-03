The Phoenix Fire Department is encouraging residents to celebrate Independence Day safely this year, while reminding residents that areal fireworks outside of permitted events are illegal in the city of Phoenix.

When using fireworks, keep spectators at a safe distance. Data shows fireworks related injuries where Phoenix Fire responded to treat a patient were a result of someone standing too close or being hit with a firework as it went off. Also, make sure to dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them for 24 hours before putting them in a trash can. Even then it is important to not have the trash can against the house, in the garage or near dry brush that would allow a fire to extend.

Finally, secure your pets. Not only do they get spooked by fireworks and run away from your property, but there have been several instances where dogs have bitten people while the fireworks were going off.

For information about safety and permissible use, visit www.phoenix.gov/fire.

