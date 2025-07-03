Helen Yung and Jan Wichayanuparp, co-founders of Sweet Republic Ice Cream, have been avid readers since childhood, and they know firsthand how stories can spark creativity and the love of learning.

“I have loved reading since childhood because for me it lets my imagination flow. I have two young boys who also love reading,” said Yung. “In fourth grade, Jan loved reading books so much that when she misbehaved, her parents disciplined her by not letting her go to the library.”

So, this summer, they have partnered with select Phoenix Public Library locations for the “Color Our World” Summer Reading Challenge, which kicked off June 1 and runs through Aug. 1. They will give a free scoop to readers whose reading time reach a certain point value.

The ice cream spot is partnering with pre-readers (0-4), the parent or guardian register the child’s name and track the time they read to them; kids (5-11) and teens (12-17). Registration for all readers is with Maricopa County Reads, www.maricopacountyreads.org. Readers who log 500 minutes of reading time to earn 500 points can then go to one of the following participating Phoenix libraries to pick up a coupon to redeem for one free scoop of any flavors at Sweet Republic’s Phoenix location.

Inspired by the colorful reading theme, they have created a new vibrant Superhero flavor, a bold blend of Blue Moon, strawberry and mango. Additional summer flavors include Sweet Berry Cobbler, Watermelon Sorbet, Dubai Chocolate and Sweet Corn.

Participating libraries include Acacia Library at 7th Ave and Townley; Burton Barr Central Library at Central and McDowell; Century Library at 18th St. and Highland; Cholla Library at the former Metrocenter Mall; Mesquite Library at the former PV Mall; and Yucca Library at Christown.

In Phoenix, visit Sweet Republic at 6054 N. 16th Street. For details on store hours, visit www.sweetrepublic.com and follow @SweetRepublic on social media for updates. For additional information about Phoenix Public Library locations, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.

