School may be out for the summer, but it’s the perfect time to get a jump on back-to-school planning – especially for middle school and high school aged student-athletes.

HonorHealth Urgent Care is offering $25 sports physicals at all locations. These affordable exams meet school and sports participation requirements and help ensure kids are healthy and ready for the season ahead. Students should wear any doctor prescribed eyewear, athletic clothing and bring a completed AIA Pre-Participation Physical Evaluation form.

HonorHealth Urgent Care exams are performed by healthcare professionals, and families can use the HonorHealth MyChart to find a location near them. Visit www.honorhealth.com/medical-services/urgent-care for additional information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.