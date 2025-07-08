Glendale Union High School District

Class of 2025 earns millions in scholarships

Glendale Union High School District announced that the Class of 2025 earned an impressive $95 million in scholarships and grants.

In a released statement, the district said, “This extraordinary total reflects the hard work, determination, and academic excellence of our students across all GUHSD high schools. From prestigious university awards to community-based scholarships, the Class of 2025 has demonstrated that they are prepared to take the next step toward a bright and successful future. Their achievements embody the GUHSD vision, ensuring every student graduates equipped for college, career and life.”

Explore open positions at district job fair

The Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD) is hosting a district-wide job fair on Thursday, July 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Moon Valley High School, located at 3625 W. Cactus Road in Phoenix.

The district is currently hiring for a variety of positions, including food service workers, maintenance staff, clerical personnel, instructional assistants, bus drivers and more. Openings are available at multiple locations across GUHSD’s 10 high schools and district office. The district says that it offers competitive salaries, a comprehensive benefits package and the opportunity to work in a supportive and professional environment.

To apply or to learn more about the event can contact the GUHSD Human Resources Department at 623-435-6010. Glendale Union High School District serves grades nine to 12 and is consistently recognized for academic excellence, outstanding staff, and a commitment to student success. Learn more at www.guhsdaz.org.

Fall semester begins Aug. 4

The Glendale Union High School District will welcome students back to campus on Monday, Aug. 4, for the start of the 2025–2026 school year.

While the first day of school marks the beginning of another academic year, families should note that each school may follow a special schedule on the first day. All parents and students should check their school’s website as it gets closer to these dates for site-specific details regarding bell schedules, classroom assignments, and campus logistics.

In advance of the first day, walk-thru registration events will take place at most GUHSD campuses between July 21–25. These events provide students the opportunity to pick up class schedules, take ID photos, and get important information for the school year ahead. Dates and times vary by school, so please refer to your school’s website for the most accurate and up-to-date information a few weeks before this time.

To view the official GUHSD 2025–2026 school calendar, visit https://www.guhsdaz.org.

Madison School District

Odyssey teams excel at state competition

The Madison School District recently recognized its Odyssey of the Mind teams for their accomplishments during the 2024-25 school year.

Odyssey of the Mind encourages students to think outside the box in an effort to solve one of five long term problems. Students work in teams to solve unique problems using their imagination and teamwork. They come up with original ideas, build projects and perform skits, all while learning to think critically.

Three of the Madison Simis Odyssey of the Mind teams received honors, one of which placed fourth at the state competition, one which earned the highest score at the state competition, and one which placed first at the Regional Competition). Three Madison Meadows Odyssey of the Mind teams also received honors. “The Spoon-knives – The Grand Sequel” team placed first in the state tournament and qualified for world finals, the “Table of Toads” team placed first in the state tournament and qualified for World Finals, and the “Out of this World Toads” placed first in the state tournament and qualified for world finals.

District hosts hiring event for variety of jobs

Madison School District will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, July 16. Individuals will have the opportunity to meet with school and district leaders to learn about available positions, benefits and more.

Madison is hiring a variety of positions, teachers, guest teachers, bus drivers, before and after school program staff, custodians as well as other school and student support positions.

The event will be held July 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Madison District Office boardroom, located at 5601 N. 16th St.

More information about working for Madison School District is available at www.madisonaz.org/jobs.

Osborn School District

Preschool program expands programming

The community preschool program in Osborn School District has expanded programming to provide a preschool experience to both three- and four-year old students. An immersive dual language program (English/Spanish) is available at Longview and Encanto elementary schools, while an English-only program is available at Solano.

Through the program, students learn through a combination of center-based and direct instruction, and classrooms are grounded in early literacy learning. Students attend exploratory classes at least twice per week, and teachers nurture an environment that builds social, communication and academic skills.

Scholarships are available based on eligibility. All classrooms are 4- or 5-star rated according to Quality First standards and the program is a DES approved provider. For additional information, visit the program website at www.osbornnet.org/Page/568.

Montecito is home to Montessori program

Montecito Community School, located at 715 E. Montecito Ave., is home to Phoenix’s first public dual language Montessori program starting in the primary years. Families have the option to join the English classroom or the Dual Language Spanish-English program.

The district says that it approaches Montessori education in the same way it does its other programs, with a desire to make it the best learning environment for each child. The Osborn School District and Montecito Community School echo Maria Montessori’s vision of a world that values equity and diversity while allowing children to grow into the best possible version of themselves.

The school hosted an end-of-year showcase in May that offered a unique and inspiring reminder of how students thrive when learning in both English and Spanish, the district said. To learn more about the school, visit www.osbornnet.org/montecito.

Phoenix Union High School District

Students earn millions in scholarships

Each year, Phoenix Union High School District identifies students who are referred to as “Million Dollar Scholars.” To become a Million Dollar Scholar, counselors add the value of the scholarship packages offered to a student from schools they applied to and confirm when the total equals more than $1 million.

Isabel Sabalza Astorga, recent graduate of Camelback High School, was offered a total of $1.79 million in scholarships across all schools and programs she applied to. She will attend Amherst College in Massachusetts on a pre-law track.

Moises Bautista Alvarado, also a recent graduate of Camelback High School, was offered $1.71 million in total scholarships across all schools and programs he applied to. He will attend Washington University in Missouri to study marketing or finance management with the goal of working in the sports industry.

Finally, Gabriella Bastida, recent graduate of Phoenix Coding Academy, was offered $1.1 million in total scholarships across all schools and programs she applied to, and she will attend Scripps College in California to study computers science.

PXU congratulated these students for their accomplishments. Learn more at www.pxu.org.

Central High to host event for new students

Central High School will welcome all new-to-Central incoming students and their families to campus in July. New students can get a head start on the 2025–2026 school year by attending one of the school’s New Student Preview Days on Tuesday, July 22, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., or Saturday, July 26, from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

The sessions offer enrollment support for the 2025–2026 school year, campus tours to help students become familiar with their new school, information about clubs and sports to explore extracurricular opportunities and laptop checkout (for students enrolled before July 18).

Central High School is located at 4525 N. Central Ave. For more information, visit https://www.pxu.org/o/chss.

School to offer sports physicals

Central High School in July will offer free comprehensive physicals for all students participating in sports during the 2025–2026 school year. Physicals will be available on Saturday, July 26, from 8 a.m. to noon in the north gymnasium.

Interested students should pick up a physical packet in advance from the Athletics Office (Room 709) and bring their completed packet with them to the event.

Central High School is located at 4525 N. Central Ave. For more information, visit https://www.pxu.org/o/chss.

Washington Elementary School District

Enrollment open for 2025-26 school year

Whether it is free, full-day kindergarten, premiere special education and gifted services, art, music, PE, STEM or online learning, Washington Elementary School District (WESD) wants families to know it has a program to meet the individual needs of your child/children.

With multiple A+ Schools of Excellence, a National Blue Ribbon and a National Title I Distinguished School, WESD is a top 10 elementary school district as featured in the 2025 edition of Ranking Arizona, published by AZ Big Media. Additionally, 78 percent of WESD schools are an “A” or “B”.

The district currently is enrolling kindergarten through eighth grade students for the 2025-26 school year. To start the enrollment process, visit the WESD Welcome and Registration Center, located at 3200 W. Cholla St., or enroll online at www.wesdschools.org/registration.

WESD will host job fair for teachers, staff

WESD will hold a job fair on Monday, July 14, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the WESD Administrative Center, located at 4650 W. Sweetwater Ave. There are several openings for a wide range of teaching positions and a variety of support staff jobs.

The district says that it offers competitive teacher salaries of $53,000-$84,950 with performance pay, student loan forgiveness, school-age child care discounts, medical, dental and vision benefits and employer-matched contributions to Arizona State Retirement. WESD also provides support for teachers including instructional coaches on every campus, weekly Professional Learning Communities (PLC), regular professional development and social workers on each campus.

For more information, call 602-347-2622. To view current job vacancies and apply online, visit https://jobs.wesdschools.org.

Schools receive ‘Fresh’ grant

Desert View Elementary School, Moon Mountain Elementary School and Sunnyslope School are three of 10 WESD schools selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) for the 2025-26 school year. The goal of the FFVP is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables and increase overall consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce among children.

Thanks to the program, the WESD Nutrition Services Department will be able to serve students at the selected schools with free fruits and vegetables in addition to nutritious breakfast and lunch meals all school year.

Superintendent Stanton retires from WESD

In a June 13 social media post, WESD announced that Superintendent Dr. Paul Stanton had made the decision to retire, effective June 30. The Governing Board approved his retirement on June 12.

“On behalf of the board, we would like to thank Dr. Stanton for his service to the Washington Elementary School District over the last 10 years. His time and dedication to our students, teachers, staff and community are greatly appreciated. Thank you, Dr. Stanton,” said Governing Board President Kyle Clayton.

In an email to staff, Stanton said, “It was a difficult decision, but I have decided to retire from the WESD effective June 30, 2025. It has been the greatest honor to serve the students, staff and community of the WESD for the past 10 years. I wish the whole WESD family the best and I am blessed to have served the wonderful community I grew up in.”

