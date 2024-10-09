Glendale Union High School District

Sunnyslope unveils new store space

Victor’s Place, Sunnyslope High School’s marketing program’s store, has moved to a brand-new space. To celebrate this new chapter, students held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Victor’s Place has been a staple since it was founded by the Intro to Business students back in 2002.

Merit semifinalists announced

Glendale Union High School District announced in September that several outstanding students from Greenway High School, Moon Valley High School, Sunnyslope High School and Thunderbird High School have been honored as Semifinalists in the 2025 National Merit® Scholarship Program. They are Zade Moabi, Lynn Ong, Emanuel Jacobs, Avery Lopez, Asia Martin, Joshua Katzman and Naomi Walsh.

The governing board acknowledged the National Merit Semifinalists during their regular meeting. All semifinalists received recognition and a certificate of achievement from the GUHSD Governing Board. All those in attendance, including family, friends and community members, were informed of the process to become a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

These seven students are considered to be in the top one percent of U.S. high school seniors, and the highest-scoring entrants in each state. Learn more about the district at www.guhsdaz.org.

Students support hungry families

In September, Washington High School’s Interact Club and Cross Country team spent an hour and a half packing meals for children in need at Feed My Starving Children. According to the school, students helped pack almost 1,500 meals that will be sent all over the world.

School hosts senior college fair

Thunderbird High School recently held a college fair for its senior students, featuring representatives from over 20 different institutions. The event provided an excellent opportunity for seniors to explore a variety of options, including universities, community colleges and career technical schools.

Madison School District

Take a tour of Madison

On Nov. 15, the Madison School District will host its annual Discover Madison Tour for families with children entering kindergarten next fall.

This year, they will also offer the Discover Madison Middle School Tour for new families with students entering fifth grade next fall who are interested in learning more about the opportunities and programs offered at Madison School District. The middle school tour will take place on Nov. 22.

During the tours, families will learn about the Madison School District, its signature programs, and visit each of the elementary or middle school campuses. Space is limited. To learn more and sign up, visit www.madisonaz.org/discover.

Simis receives garden grant

Madison Simis Elementary School recently received a grant from the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation for $8,450 to help support the school’s garden program. Through this grant, students will be able to grow items that they can harvest and share with the local community.

The DIGGS (Discovery is Growing Gardens at Simis) program at Madison Simis provides students with unique hands-on learning experiences through actively participating in planting and maintaining the school garden, which helps them learn a deeper understanding of the natural world around them.

Schools earn AZPBIS award

Five schools in the Madison School District were recently recognized for their achievements with their PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) programs by the PBISAz organization. Madison Heights, Madison Meadows and Madison No. 1 received the Level 2 award. Madison Traditional Academy and Madison Park received the Level 3 award.

The PBISAz Achievement Awards recognize schools for successful implementation and outcomes with school-wide systems of Positive Behavior Interventions. PBIS programs help build a school culture that is more positive, proactive and supportive for all students so that they can be successful.

The PBIS framework has been used across the Madison School District for more than 10 years, and its schools have frequently been recognized for their successful programs.

Osborn School District

Firehawks staff prevails in volleyball competition

The Osborn School District congratulated its staff volleyball intramural champions – the Osborn Middle School Firehawks – in September. The district says that after a thrilling showdown between three of its schools, Clarendon Elementary, Encanto Elementary and Osborn Middle School, the Firehawks came out on top.

The efforts of the Clarendon team and the Encanto Roadrunners, who received the “Most Spirited” award, were also recognized by the district in a social media post.

District recognized among healthiest

All schools in the Osborn School District were recently recognized by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation as “America’s Healthiest Schools.” This honor recognizes Osborn’s commitment to implementing local wellness plans and improving access to food and nutrition – two of the nine health related categories eligible for the award.

Less than one percent of schools across the nation receive this award and Osborn School District said it was excited to be recognized in at least one category for all six of its schools. In addition to serving approximately 1,200 breakfasts, 2,000 lunches and about 100 after school snacks per day, students are served food that frequently is grown locally and are provided the opportunity to engage in nutrition lessons with a registered dietitian to learn how to live a healthy and active lifestyle establishing habits that can last a lifetime.

Paradise Valley School District

Shadow Mountain hosts festivities and more

The Shadow Mountain High School Parent Teacher Club is reminding residents to save the date of Oct. 25 for the Shadow Mountain High School 50th Year Jubilee Celebration. While many details are still in the final stages of planning, residents can enjoy the homecoming parade, which will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and take place down Shea Boulevard. The parade will be followed by a tailgating celebration at the school at 5 p.m., and then the homecoming football game at 7 p.m.

The second annual Shadow Mountain High School Athletics Golf Tournament, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27, will be hosted at Orange Tree Golf Resort. This special event promises a day of fun, friendly competition, and community spirit, all in support of the school’s athletic programs.

Registration is open for teams who would like to participate in the tournament, as well as businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities. The community’s involvement will not only enhance the enjoyment of the event but will also significantly contribute to the success and support of Shadow Mountain High School’s athletic programs.

The Shadow Mountain High School Athletics program is dedicated to providing students with the opportunity to excel in sports while promoting teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship. Funds raised from this tournament will directly benefit SMHS athletic teams, enabling them to achieve their highest potential.

Questions or requests for further information regarding team registration or sponsorship opportunities may be directed to the event coordinator via email: swebster@pvschools.net. To register a team or to become a sponsor, visit https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/shadow-mountain-athletics-tournament.

Washington Elementary School District

Pay increase approved for bus drivers

The Washington Elementary School District (WESD) announced that its governing board recently approved an increase in starting pay of $20 per hour for all new bus drivers. Residents are invited to share the news with family, friends and neighbors who may be interested as the district is looking for bus drivers to join its dedicated transportation team.

WESD offers free CDL training as well as other great benefits like paid holidays and vacation time, state retirement options and much more. To apply online, visit https://jobs.wesdschools.org.

Teacher named as finalist

Jennifer Spector, fifth grade English Language Arts and Social Studies teacher at Desert View Elementary School, has been named as one of the five finalists for the 2025 Arizona Teacher of the Year Award. The five finalists are known as Ambassadors of Excellence and are in the running for this prestigious honor, which will be announced during the 2025 Arizona Educational Foundation Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards ceremony on Oct. 19.

Royal Palm receives Sprouts grant

The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation awarded Royal Palm Middle School with $10,000. Royal Palm Principal Darcy Estrada recently accepted the award at a local Sprouts Farmers Market. The school will use the funds to break ground on a garden that will be used by its classroom students and the after-school Garden Club.

The district gave a shout out to Anthony Rusk, science teacher and Garden Club facilitator at Royal Palm, for writing the grant.

The district said, “WESD is grateful for the support of Sprouts and appreciates this opportunity that will positively impact the Royal Palm community.”

Teachers earn APS awards

WESD has several 2024-2525 Arizona Public Service (APS) Supply My Class winners. The APS Supply My Class program awards 500 randomly selected Title I K-12 teachers within its service territory with a $500 gift card. Through this program, APS has awarded more than 5,000 teachers in the last six years with funds to help ensure they have the resources they need to support their students’ success.

The district congratulated Karen Moreno, a second-grade teacher, and Nathan Wade, a sixth-grade teacher at Desert View Elementary School; Marci Barlow, a sixth-grade teacher at Moon Mountain Elementary School; and Penny Connor-Gallagher, a physical education teacher and Jennifer Vertefeuille, a third-grade teacher at Mountain View School.

The district thanked APS for their generosity and support of its teachers and students.

Share feedback with WESD

WESD wants to hear from community members who have questions, concerns, comments or even kudos. The district says that residents who utilize the “We’re Listening” tool will hear back from a staff member in a timely manner.

To submit feedback, visit www.wesdschools.org/we’relistening. Community members are also encouraged to follow the district on social media to keep up with WESD all school year long and learn about the great things happening districtwide. To view a complete list of social media pages, visit www.wesdschools.org/socialmediadirectory.