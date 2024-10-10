Valley residents are invited to join fellow animal lovers at the 26th Annual Walk to Save Animals on Saturday, Nov. 2. The event, held at Tempe Beach Park, will help raise funds for the Arizona Animal Welfare League’s (AAWL) life-saving programs and services.

Ranging from adoptions and behavior support to rural rescue transport efforts and low-cost veterinary care for underserved communities, AAWL has provided services in the Valley since 1971. The nonprofit organization rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes more than 4,000 dogs and cats that are abandoned or that have been surrendered by their owners. This is done primarily by rescuing them from other shelters in Maricopa County where they may be euthanized due to the lack of time and resources to care for them.

For more information or to register a team, visit https://aawl.org/walk-2024.