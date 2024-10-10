St. Joseph the Worker (SJW) will host its second annual Be the Impact happy hour fundraising event on Friday, Nov. 1, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at The Grove, 4300 E. Camelback Road, Suite 100.

The event is open to the public, with tickets priced at $100 to support the nonprofit’s mission to assist unhoused, low-income and other disadvantaged individuals in their efforts to become self-sufficient through quality employment. The goal is to raise $300,000. These funds will help prevent and end homelessness for over 6,000 jobseekers by connecting them to quality employment and stable housing. SJW has secured a generous $100,000 match from the DFIU Foundation.

Tickets and information can be found at https://sjwjobs.org/be-the-impact.