To get into the spirit of the season, Sunny’s Lounge, located at 2701 E. Indian School Road, is transforming into a ghoulish destination for all things creepy and nightmarishly cool, thanks to a partnership with Black Lagoon.

Patrons will enjoy devilishly delicious cocktails all month long, Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, as the immersive Black Lagoon popup pays homage to the macabre and throws in a splash of goth and metal for good measure.

Learn more at www.drinkmoresayless.com or www.blacklagoonpopup.com/about.