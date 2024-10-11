Residents of all ages are invited to explore the magic of Pumpkinferno, a walk-through experience where thousands of hand-crafted pumpkins come to life in a spectacular display of artistry and creativity presented by Arizona Science Center at the Arizona State Fair.

Through Oct. 27, guests will be transported into an immersive and enchanting exhibition filled with different themed zones, themed lighting, haunting sounds and scientific discoveries. The spellbinding spectacle transforms the night with thousands of intricately hand-carved artificial pumpkins arranged in stunning, artistic displays that captivate the imagination. Themed lighting and hauntingly beautiful soundscapes will transport guests to a world of autumnal enchantment.

Guests will choose a character storyline and can move through the zone following their characters learning about each individual’s scientific tie. The seven zones include Monster Mugshots, Witches Brew, Night at the Gallery, Cycle Through Time, Day of the Dead, Dragon’s Lantern Lair and Expression Progression.

Pumpkinferno is open at the Arizona State Fair Thursday through Sundays at the State Fairgrounds, 826 W. McDowell Road. Get tickets and information at www.azscience.org/visit/events/pumpkinferno.