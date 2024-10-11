The Lauren Hooker Quintet is kicking off the Beatitudes Jazz Coffeehouse Series on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 6-8 p.m.

Sponsored by the Beatitudes Arts Council, the first concert of the new series hosts the Beatitudes Church’s new music director, Lauren Hooker, on voice, piano, djembe drum and percussion, with the theme “Songs of Love and Hope.”

An accomplished pianist, jazz vocalist and composer, Hooker, moved to the Valley from the New York City area six years ago. In New York, she performed and recorded with some of the most prominent world class jazz musicians including bassist Rufus Reid, who co-produced her debut CD. Joining her for the October performance is Stone (aka Chris Daniel) on voice and saxophones, Yanick Allwood on keys and voice, Jon Murray on bass and Buddy Banks on drums.

The concert will be held at Beatitudes Church, 555 W. Glendale Ave. There is a $10 suggested donation; refreshments will be served. Learn more at www.beatitudeschurch.org.