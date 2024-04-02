Single tickets and festival passes are now on sale for the 2024 Phoenix Film Festival. The 24th annual event runs Thursday, April 4 through Sunday, April 14, at Harkins Scottsdale 1010 Theatre.

Launched in 2000 by three local filmmakers as a way to get their films some exposure in their home town, 24 years and thousands of movies later, the Phoenix Film Foundation has grown from a 3-day exhibition to an 11-day celebration of film with over 250 films, filmmaking seminars, parties and student workshops for over 20,000 attendees.

The opening night celebration will include a screening of A24’s “Sing Sing,” featuring Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo. Opening Night event tickets are available for $60 per ticket or with the purchase of a Platinum Pass for $450. Additional festivities included with the Opening Night Premiere Event include entry to the bustling party pavilion, filled with music, cocktails and food tastings from top local restaurants, prior to the film showing.

As part of the celebration, the festival will host a Kids’ Day April 6. Families can step into the Party Pavilion Tent from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for free, offering kids of all ages the opportunity to dive into the magic of cinema, unleash their imagination, and discover new passions. Film-related activities include a Stop Motion Animation Workshop, Green Screen Photo Booth, Storyboard Workshop, Storytime Session, Acting Station, Red Carpet, and a Makeup and Face Painting Station. The event will also feature the family-friendly movies “A Butterfly Tale” and “Sparkle: A Unicorn Tale.” Learn more about Kids’ Day at www.phoenixfilmfestival.com/kidsday.

For tickets or information about the 2024 event, call 480-513-3195 or visit www.phoenixfilmfestival.com.