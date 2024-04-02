Throughout the month of April, City of Phoenix senior centers will offer a variety of ways for the Valley’s older residents to stay active, have fun and engage with peers.

At Devonshire Senior Center, located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., programs and activities are offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. This month, celebrate Earth Day with a special presentation April 22 at 10 a.m., enjoy Art with Christy April 2 and 16 at 9:30 a.m., take a lunch trip to Chino Bandido April 25 at 11 a.m. and enjoy a Sand Art Project April 26. Contact the center at 602-262-7807 to confirm all event information.

Members of the Sunnylope Senior Center, located at 802 E. Vogel Ave., will take two scheduled trips in April — one to Joe’s Diner, Friday, April 19, and another to Liberty Wildlife, Wednesday, April 24. In addition, enjoy Scrapbooking with Kirsten April 8 and 22 at 10 a.m., and Yoga with Yasmin April 5 and 19 at 11 a.m. Contact the center at 602-262-7572 for more information.

In addition, both centers offer the Memory Café Program, which just celebrated its 200th event March 14. Memory Café is a welcoming place where both care partners and individuals living with early to moderate dementia can connect with others in a similar situation and participate in social activities, music therapy, and different forms of art. Advance registration is required; there is no fee to attend. For information, call 602-534-5750 or send an email to memory.cafe@phoenix.gov.

Membership gives residents access to all 15 Phoenix senior centers. The annual membership fee is $20 for Phoenix residents and $40 for non-residents. Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/humanservices/programs/older.