Caregivers of those living with dementia are invited to participate in an interactive presentation featuring an 8-minute experience that presses participants to perform everyday tasks as if they were living with cognitive impairment. This simulation will be followed by a general review of the most common types of dementia and how progressive brain changes impact thinking, functioning and behaviors.

The program is being offered by Hospice of the Valley’s Dementia Care and Education Campus Saturday, Dec. 9, from 1–4 p.m.

Other programs offered at the Campus include Fitness Fridays, offered Fridays (excluding major holidays) from 10-11 a.m.

Research shows that staying active is one of the most important strategies to keep brains healthy and strong. Friday exercises are led by the campus occupational therapist, Calli Carlson, OTR/L, CLT, who works with clients of all ability levels. She focuses on movements that help improve mood and well-being, increase strength to reduce risk of falls, and enhance self-confidence through activity mastery. Caregivers, family members and their persons living with dementia are all welcome to attend this fun and upbeat morning group.

The Dementia Care and Education Campus is located at 3811 N. 44th St., Phoenix. For questions or to register, send an email to events@dementiacampus.org or call 602-767-8300. Walk-ins always welcome. Visit www.dementiacampus.org.