Impact Gymnastics Academy will host two events this winter for Valley families, beginning with a Drop & Shop event Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Drop & Shop, held from 6-9 p.m., will allow parents to run errands while the kids have fun, get plenty of exercise, enjoy pizza and work on crafts. The event is open to children ages 4 and up (must be potty trained). Families must pre-register for the event.

The gym also will host a Winter Camp, which runs Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 2-5. Camp attendees ages 5 to 14 will rotate through gymnastics rotations, open gym and make a holiday craft. Campers are asked to bring lunch, snacks, and plenty of water, and to wear gym-appropriate clothing.

Impact Gymnastics Academy is located at 7812 N. 12th St. For information on pricing for either event, call 602-870-7574. To register for events, visit www.impactgymaz.com.