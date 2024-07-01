North Central’s older adult residents are invited to two events at the CenterWell Senior Primary Care Clinic Alhambra location this month.

First up, get in the Independence Day spirt Tuesday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. Guests can enjoy this indoor event that will include an open hot dog bar, light refreshments and the chance to win an indoor grill to take home. During the event, take an exclusive tour of the clinic to learn more about its services. Then, on Wednesday, July 17, a “Meet your local provider” event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will showcase the center’s personalized healthcare options for seniors, provide the opportunity to meet the team and receive a complimentary bag of fresh produce, while supplies last.

CenterWell Alhambra is located at 702 W. Camelback Road. To reserve a spot, call 480-808-9215. For additional information, visit www.centerwellprimarycare.com.