The 2023-24 school year is in the rear-view mirror, but Valley nonprofit Duet: Partners in Health & Aging is already looking ahead to next school year, hoping to give grandparents raising their grandchildren a much-needed boost when it comes to making sure students have all the supplies they need to succeed.

According to Duet, in Arizona, 62,433 grandparents are responsible for their grandchildren, and for every one child raised by kin in foster care, there are eight being raised by kin outside of the system (that’s 87 percent ineligible to receive assistance awarded to foster families). And with some studies suggesting that back-to-school costs are expected to hit $890 per household this year, Duet is trying to equip 200 grandchildren, grades K-12, with backpacks, school supplies, clothing and shoes this summer.

The nonprofit created an Amazon Wishlist to make donating as easy as the click of a button: www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/F7F6G7AIK0M4. In addition to the Amazon Wishlist, donated school supplies and retail gift cards in $25-$50 increments to help with buying shoes, clothing or haircuts are also much appreciated.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Duet office through July 8, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., 10000 N. 31st Ave., Suite D200 (closed July 4). For additional information or questions, contact Lisa McCormick at 602-274-5022, ext. 114, mccormick@duetaz.org. Learn more at www.duetaz.org.