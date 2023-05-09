Older adults living in Phoenix are invited to join the Sunnyslope Senior Center for a handful of new classes and celebratory events this month.

New classes offered at the center include, Beginner Ballet, Mondays at 1 p.m.; Beginner Belly Dancing, Thursdays at 1 p.m.; Beginner Ukulele, Tuesdays 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Beginner German, Tuesdays 9 to 10 a.m. Continuing classes are the ever-popular Geri fit program, offered Mondays at 10 a.m. and Fridays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., as well as Spanish, French, Tai Chi and other classes.

Special celebrations coming in May include a Mothers Tea Party event, May 10. A Father’s Day Horse Race event will be held June 7, and field trips to art museums, lunch time at Herberger Theatre Center and lunchtime with friends will round out the months.

Sunnyslope Senior Center is located at 802 E. Vogel Ave., Phoenix. Contact the center at 602-262-7572. For more information on events or to find out what is happening at other area senior centers, visit www.phoenix.gov/humanservices and click on the “Senior Services” link.