It is the end of an era for the Maggiore family, as the iconic Tomaso’s prepares to close — but not without a chance for friends and patrons to say a final farewell.

Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant, founded by restaurateur Tomaso Maggiore, has been an institution since 1977. Chef Maggiore opened his first Arizona restaurant with wife Patricia to bring expertly crafted and artfully presented traditional Italian cuisine in a fine dining experience to Phoenix’s Camelback Corridor.

Maggiore had a remarkable culinary career and life. He founded more than 35 Valley restaurants throughout the decades, including Tomaso’s, Tommy V’s, Tomaso’s Italian Kitchen and more. His successors, including his son Joey Maggiore and daughter-in-law Cristina Maggiore (concept creators and husband-and-wife duo behind Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Sicilian Baker and The Mexicano), and daughter Melissa Maggiore-Meyer (owner of The Italian Daughter) are committed to carry on his legacy.

To thank longtime friends, patrons, and supporters of the restaurant, the family invites the community to visit during its last season. Patrons can enjoy a special Mother’s Day menu, May 12–14 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.), and go back in time during “Tomaso’s Throwback Week,” May 15–20, when the restaurant will bring back the original menu items and prices from 1977. Throwback menu items will include $7.95 Baked Stuffed Clams, $14.95 Chicken Parmigiana, $11.95 Linguini with clam sauce and $12.75 Lasagna.

While May 20 will be the final day of service at Tomaso’s, fans will soon be able to experience a new restaurant concept dedicated to the restaurateur’s legacy. The Maggiore Group will debut Il Massetos, which means “Tomaso” in the Sicilian language, in 2024.

The new concept will be located on the northwest corner of Camelback Road and 32nd Street in the former Bank of America space. The bank vault will be transformed into a piano bar and the restaurant will include two large outdoor dining patios and private dining rooms. The menu will feature restaurant favorites from Tomaso’s plus a Chef Joey Maggiore spin on his father’s classic Italian dishes.

Tomaso’s is located at 3225 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix. For more information, visit www.tomasos.com.