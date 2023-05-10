The Greater Phoenix Chamber has selected 30 local companies as finalists for its 36th Annual IMPACT Awards. The award honors the accomplishments of small and mid-to-large sized Valley businesses and their positive influence on the community and economy.

Through a competitive selection process, the Chamber has named three small business finalists and three mid-to-large business finalists within the following categories: Community Champion, Economic Driver, Industry Innovator, Exceptional Workplace, and IMPACTful Nonprofit.

At a June 22 event, the organization will celebrate the finalists, share what makes them the best of the best in Valley business and guests will discover which companies will be named 2023 IMPACT Award recipients.

To view the 2023 list of finalists, visit www.phoenixchamber.com/impact2023. Voting is open through May 31.