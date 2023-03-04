Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB), with community partner Arizona Coyotes Foundation, kicked off a series of monthly financial workshops in January to increase access to financial and business resources for underserved entrepreneurs.

The Better Money: A BBB Financial Workshop Series offers requested resources to small businesses in Arizona that include access to capital, business mentorship and networking opportunities with trusted peers. Micro-financing, alternative and conventional loans and personal finance education will additionally be covered in future workshops.

Better Money workshops are free to attend and will be held monthly on BBB’s Maricopa campus in Phoenix and its Yavapai campus in Prescott.

For complete event details and to register, visit http://events.bbbcommunity.org.