Chamber seeks IMPACT nominations

The Greater Phoenix Chamber is seeking nominations for its 2023 IMPACT Awards, which honor the accomplishments of outstanding organizations and the positive impact they’ve made in Greater Phoenix.

Celebrating the 36th Anniversary of the IMPACT Awards, the Chamber has recognized companies that embrace community involvement, contribute to the Valley’s economic growth and vitality, strive to innovate and advocate for the state. The Chamber encourages community members to nominate their favorite business — including their own business — headquartered in or with a major presence in Arizona and deserving of special recognition.

Three small businesses and three large businesses will be recognized as finalists in each category at the Greater Phoenix Chamber’s IMPACT Awards Reception June 22. Of these finalists, one business in each sector will be named as an IMPACT Business of the Year.

Nominations can come from anyone in the community and are open until Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 5 p.m. and can be submitted through the Chamber’s website at www.phoenixchamber.com/nominate.