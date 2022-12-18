Library hosts Just Read book club

In an effort to keep residents engaged in reading, the Phoenix Public Library hosts Just Read, a come-as-you-are, read-what-you-like online book club.

This monthly online book club is genre or theme based. Each month, a new genre or theme will be announced, with individuals participating on their own and through social media.

Whether already an avid reader or with goals to be, whether looking for recommendations or with an idea of preferences, whether reading for personal enjoyment or reading to someone else, Phoenix Public Library wants to help provide a little inspiration.

Each month, the library will announce a book club genre or theme on its website. Residents can read what they like within this genre or theme and participate throughout the month by posting on social media, tagging Phoenix Public Library and #JustReadPPL to share, discuss and recommend book choices.

Learn more at www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org/browse/interest-guides/reading/just-read.