Piano program now enrolling

Music Works Community will begin a new 18-week semester of Prelude piano classes for young musicians the week of Jan. 9. Registration is now open, according to director and owner Carolyn Inabinet.

Piano Preschool ShiningStars classes are offered for children ages 3–5 to gently prepare little fingers for piano, to sing and move, and develop hand coordination and rhythm with drumming. LeapFrog piano lessons are offered for kindergarten and first-grade students in small group classes.

Music Works Community, also known as The Piano Place, offers lessons in piano for all ages and levels. For more information and registration forms, visit the Prelude page at www.musicworkscommunity.com, send an email to director@musicworkscommunity.com or call the studio at 602-264-5188.