Get festive on Floor 13

Miracle holiday pop-up bar will return to Arizona for the third year at Hilton Garden Inn’s Floor 13 Rooftop Bar in Phoenix.

The festivities at the Hilton kicked off Nov. 21 and will run through Dec. 31. Miracle on Floor 13 Rooftop Bar will feature a holiday oasis with over the top kitschy, festive décor and a themed cocktail menu with fan favorites such as Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot. New this year is the Santa Little Helper, Christmas Cricket, Holiday Spiked Chai, and Grandma Got Run Over by A T-Rex cocktails.

The venue also is activating a Miracle Suite on property at the Hilton Garden Inn. The suite will feature one room fully Christmas decorated that has its own patio with a private entrance to Miracle on Floor 13 Rooftop Bar. Miracle Suite guests will not need reservations for Miracle on Floor 13, they can simply enjoy Christmas cocktails on their patio all evening. The suite can accommodate three guests max and reservations can be made at 602-343-0008.

At the end of this year’s season, Miracle will donate 10 percent of all proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads signature glassware to the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world.

Hilton Garden Inn is located at 15 E. Monroe St. in Phoenix. Miracle holiday pop-up bar will be open Sunday through Thursday, 5–10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight. Guests can follow Floor 13 on Instagram, @Floor13RooftopBar, or visit www.floor13rooftopbar.com.