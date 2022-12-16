No Phoenix-area freeway closures planned this weekend, state-wide over holiday weekends

December 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that no closures are scheduled for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Dec. 16-19), and no full closures along state highways over the Christmas and New Year’s weekends. Drivers should be prepared to slow down and merge safely in areas where existing work zones are in place.
Drivers can still expect heavier traffic at times due to holiday events and people taking road trips around the state. ADOT advises drivers to be prepared and “expect the unexpected” while focusing on safe driving. Allowing extra travel time also is recommended in case of unscheduled restrictions due to disabled vehicles, crashes and possible inclement weather.
ADOT reminds drivers that, as the holiday travel season continues, they should focus on staying alert, obeying speed limits, buckling up and avoiding distractions, including texting while driving. Motorists also should never drive while impaired.
For those who may be planning longer trips, packing an emergency kit can come in handy in case you encounter an unscheduled stop in traffic or need to pull over because of car troubles. Items to pack include extra bottled water, snack foods, a flashlight and extra batteries, blankets, warm clothing and a first aid kit
Drivers and passengers also should remember prescription medications and items such as a cellphone charger in case of unexpected travel delays. Staying up to date on potential changing weather conditions also is important. ADOT provides additional information on its Road Trip Safety site.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at www.az511.gov.