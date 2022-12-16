Skate in downtown this holiday season

Residents are invited to celebrate the holidays with family and friends and experience Downtown Phoenix as a winter wonderland.

CitySkate, Downtown Phoenix’s most popular and real outdoor ice-skating rink, is back at CityScape Phoenix this holiday season. Presented by the Arizona Lottery at CityScape, located at Patriot’s Park at CityScape, 11 W. Washington St., CitySkate runs through Jan. 1.

Skaters can enjoy 90-minute sessions from 4–5:30 p.m., 6–7:30 p.m., 8–9:30 p.m. and 10–11:30 p.m. Dates and times are subject to change due to weather conditions. Check the website for updates.

Pricing includes skate rental and is $20 for general admission; $15 with a student discount (with ID) on Sunday Funday; $13 for military, seniors and children 8 years old and under; free for children 3 years old and under. Tickets are $5 off if you bring your own skates.

Visit http://cityskatephx.com for more information and for special events and promotions.