Miracle Mile offers Hanukkah specials

Miracle Mile, a New York style delicatessen in Phoenix, will offer Valley families a holiday feast this Hanukkah.

Diners can choose between two complete family meals. The Hanukkah Dinner Delight serves six people ($225) and includes 3 lbs. of signature brisket of beef, 6 potato latkes, 1 pint of applesauce, 1/2 pint of sour cream, 2 quarts of homemade matzoh ball soup, 1 quart of baked macaroni and cheese, 1 quart of coleslaw, 6 fresh challah kaiser rolls and 1 whole pie of choice.

There also is an Oven Roasted Turkey Family Feast that serves six people ($225) and includes 3 lbs. of oven roasted white meat turkey breast, 1 quart of turkey gravy, 6 potato latkes, 1 pint of applesauce, 1/2 pint of sour cream, 2 quarts of matzoh ball soup, 1 quart of baked macaroni & cheese, 1 quart of coleslaw, 6 challah kaiser rolls and 1 whole pie of choice

Individual entrees include the Hanukkah Special $(19), which is a plate of brisket of beef, 1 potato latke, a cup of matzoh ball soup, Noble Rye Bread and butter; or the Oven Roasted Turkey Dinner ($19), which includes white meat or dark meat served with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, Noble Rye Bread and butter.

Open for lunch and dinner, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Miracle Mile Deli is located at 4433 N. 16th St., Phoenix. For more information, call 602-776-0992 or visit www.miraclemiledeli.com.