Find holiday cheer at Uptown Plaza

Uptown Plaza invites the community to a family-friendly Santa Soiree event Dec. 17.

Held from 4–6 p.m., shoppers can get in the holiday spirit with pictures with Santa Claus, crafts, face painting and festive tunes in the courtyard. Plus, live entertainment will be hosted by Funergy. The first 150 guests get to decorate an LED glow tree ornament to take home.

Uptown Plaza is located on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road and boasts over 20 retailers. For additional information, visit www.uptownplazaphx.com.