The Brokery to host ‘Stuff the Sleigh’ teen gift drive

November 2022
The Brokery is hosting a weekend full of holiday events the first weekend of December. The festivities will kick off with The Brokery’s “Stuff the Sleigh’” gift collection drive from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at their Arcadia office (4546 N. 40th St., Phoenix). This event for local nonprofit Arizona Helping Hands will benefit teenagers in foster care. Everyone is invited to join this free event and get in the holiday spirit by bringing a teen-friendly gift to donate, enjoying free hot chocolate and live music, writing letters to Santa and shopping the market featuring a selection of local vendors. Those who wish to donate a gift online can do so at the Arizona Helping Hands teen girl wish list and teen boy wish list on Amazon.com.
“Teenagers often get overlooked when it comes to gift collection drives,” says Arizona Helping Hands President & CEO, Maureen Noe. “The gifts donated at the Stuff the Sleigh event are going to bring a lot of joy to the many local teens in the foster care system.”
The Brokery will also offer photos with Santa Saturday, Dec. 3, at their Arcadia office and Sunday, Dec. 4, at their North Central office (840 E. Bethany Home Rd., Phoenix). These community events are free to the public, include one complimentary digital photo with Santa, and are open to the whole family, including pets. Register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/stuffthesleigh to reserve a spot. Santa photos will also be available Saturday, Dec. 17, at The Brokery Arcadia and Sunday, Dec. 18, at The Brokery North Central.
“The Holidays are all about community, and our Stuff the Sleigh event on Dec. 2 will help rally our neighbors to support Arizona Helping Hands, an incredible organization that helps make life a little brighter for kids who are in foster care,” said Debbie Pontikas, associate broker at The Brokery and branch manager of The Brokery’s Arcadia office.
More information is available at www.thebrokery.com and www.azhelpinghands.org.