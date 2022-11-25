Enjoy the flavors of fall and beyond

November 2022
Comfort food meets fall and beyond at locally owned Streets of New York restaurants. From the flavors of pumpkin to amber ale beer, the New York-style pizzeria is incorporating the best of the season with their new fall menu.
The seasonal menu launched in October and will continue through Dec. 31. Menu items — appetizer, entrée and dessert — include Beer Cheese, made with amber ale beer, blend of cheddar and Swiss cheese, alfredo sauce, garlic, black pepper and a dash of Texas Pete hot sauce. Served with a basket of passion bread; Baked Mac & Cheese, penne pasta blended with cheddar, Swiss and Romano cheese, alfredo sauce topped with a dusting of breadcrumbs; and the Pumpkin Cannoli, a rich creamy pumpkin ricotta cheese filling in a crisp cannoli shell.
Streets of New York has 16 local, family-owned locations across Arizona. For additional information, visit www.streetsofnewyork.com.