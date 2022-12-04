The VIG set to open in former Ladera space

First founded in 2006 with the opening of The VIG Arcadia, The VIG North Central is the fifth location for the community-driven tavern brand and it is set to open Monday, Dec. 5, inside a remodeled space that was formerly home to Ladera Taverna Y Cocina.

Located on Central Avenue just south of Dunlap, The VIG North Central will greet the neighborhood with the brand’s signature mix of warm and welcoming wood-lined interiors and expansive, tree-lined outdoor dining and drinking patios. This all-new VIG delivers on the promise owners Genuine Concepts made to continue to serve this neighborhood after The VIG Uptown closed earlier this year to make for The Genuine restaurant.

Open for dinner daily, plus weekend brunch, the restaurant will also be the neighborhood’s first chance to savor chef Jeremy Pacheco’s revamped menu of upscale tavern fare. Highlights include starters such as salt seared tuna, spicy fried cauliflower, shrimp and crab ceviche and crisp red onion rings perfect for dunking in white BBQ sauce. Other crave-worthy dishes include new salads such as blackened tuna, sandwiches such as hot honey chicken and braised beef dip, and entrées such as housemade rigatoni and grilled mahi mahi sandwich.

The restaurant also tempts with an expansive selection of Vignature cocktails, craft beer and wine, and features weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m.

The VIG North Central is located at 8727 N. Central Ave. For additional information, visit www.thevig.us.