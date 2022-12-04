Herberger issues call to artists

Arizona is best known for the Grand Canyon, and the Herberger Theater Center is currently looking for artistic interpretation of the majestic landmark for a new exhibit, “The Grand Canyon State.”

Art submissions ranging from realism, impressionistic to abstract will be accepted electronically or postmarked by Dec. 15, 2022.

The exhibit will be on display at the Herberger Theater Center, located at 222 E. Monroe St. in Phoenix, Feb. 3–April 2, 2023. For additional information, call 602-252-8497 or visit www.herbergertheater.org.