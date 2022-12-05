December events at Phoenix senior centers

City of Phoenix senior centers offer a gathering place for older residents to find engaging activities, friendship and fun.

The Devonshire Senior Center, located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., will hold holiday events this month, including Build Your Own Candy Cane Cupcake, Dec. 7, Winter Holiday Show with Jay Farris, Dec. 23, and 2023 Sparkling Cider Toast, Dec. 30.

The center also hosts the City’s Memory Café Program every Thursday, 10:30–11:30 a.m., for those living with early to moderate dementia, offering them a safe place to socialize and participate in activities that stimulate and support bran health. The Café events also offer support for caregivers. To register, call 602-534-5750 or email memory.cafe@phoenix.gov.

For more information about the Devonshire center, call 602-262-7807.

The Sunnyslope Senior Center, located at 802 E. Vogel Ave., will host its Holiday Birthday Party Tuesday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Festivities will include music by DJ Ken, snacks, refreshments, drawings and a special visit from Santa. Members are also invited to bring a gift to play the “White Elephant Game.”

In addition to dozens of regular classes and activities, Sunnyslope offers Geri-Fit strength training workouts for older adults Tuesdays and Fridays, 10–10:45 a.m. To learn more about this program, offered through Area Agency on Aging, visit www.aaaphx.org.

For additional information about the Sunnyslope center, call 602-262-7572.

Both centers are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lunch served daily at 11:30 a.m.; a recommended contribution of $2.50 is requested per meal. In addition, Devonshire hosts St. Mary’s TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) the first Tuesday of each month.

Membership gives residents access to all 15 Phoenix senior centers. The annual membership fee is $20 for Phoenix residents and $40 for non-residents. For additional information, visit www.phoenix.gov/residents/seniors.